Netflix renews GLOW for fourth and final season

GLOW type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Comedy,

Drama

The GLOW women are stepping into the ring one last time.

On Friday, Netflix announced a fourth and final season renewal for the critically-acclaimed original series.

Starring Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, and Marc Maron, GLOW follows the struggles and triumphs of the women involved with the fledgling professional wrestling promotion of the same name. After two seasons set in Los Angeles, the recent third season took the show on the road to Las Vegas, but the finale set up a new world for the characters and a return home.

Image zoom Ali Goldstein/Netflix

“The fun of our show is there is no going backwards,” co-showrunner Carly Mensch told EW of what’s coming in season 4. “People are in very different places than they were the last time they were in Los Angeles. There’s been a really fun Vegas impact. None of our characters are actually where they were, now that I’m doing the math. For such a character-driven show, for us the setting or the location isn’t as important to us as where people are in their lives — where Ruth is, where Debbie is, Carmen’s headed for a pretty drastically different place, a lot of the women at the end of season 3 don’t even know the potential opportunities ahead. As we’re heading to some pretty new territory for us, even if maybe the landscape looks familiar, can you go home again, can you never go home again are all things that we’re excited to dive into.”

GLOW won the award for Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program at last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys, while Gilpin is up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at Sunday’s Emmys.

Related content: