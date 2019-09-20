Marla Sokoloff reveals what it was really like to be on TGIF and other '90s favorites

In the olden days when appointment television still existed, there was no better place to be on a Friday night than parked on your couch with two solid hours of family-friendly programming ahead of you. It’s been 30 years since ABC debuted its iconic programming block TGIF (Thank Goodness It’s Funny), which launched with ’90s stalwarts Full House and Family Matters and later included shows such as Step by Step and Boy Meets World.

Perhaps nothing is more ’90s than TGIF, and perhaps no actress has appeared on more of the decade’s classic sitcoms than Marla Sokoloff. Before she spent six years playing Lucy Hatcher on The Practice, she passed through the sets of Full House, Step by Step, and Boy Meets World, not to mention non-TGIF hits like Friends (which turns 25 this month) and Home Improvement. Sokoloff is also currently filming the final season of Fuller House.

To celebrate this month’s monumental anniversaries, Sokoloff stopped by the EW studio to play a very special round of our costar game and dish about the sets and casts of our favorite nostalgia shows. She told us which cast goofed around the most (“There was a lot of raunchy stuff behind the scenes” on Full House), which show had the most luxurious dressing room digs (Friends, now occupied by Fuller House), and which of her heartthrob costars were the most crush-worthy (hint: Boy Meets World is well represented).

Watch the video above for more.

