Watch a Fear the Walking Dead Pioneers recruitment video

Who exactly are the Pioneers, the mysterious group on horses led by Virginia that have popped up the past few weeks on Fear the Walking Dead? Well, allow them to tell you! Taking a cue from Althea’s mission to capture stories on video, the Pioneers have decided to make their own video, and what a piece of propaganda it is.

We’ve got the exclusive first few minutes of the next Fear episode, and in it you see Virginia’s video in which she and others talk about how amazing the group is and how they can “all help each other to fix the things that are broken.”

Of course, they all conveniently leave out the part about killing people and forcing others to make them gasoline. And the words from one of the interview subjects were completely lifted wildly out of context from his chat with Althea actually bashing the group. You can imagine how it all makes Althea feel when she sees the video for herself. Actually, you don’t have to imagine. It’s right here in the clip.

Watch the video above to see for yourself to see the power of propaganda and Althea’s reaction to it, and then check out the full episode when Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.

