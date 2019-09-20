Erica Durance to reprise Smallville role in Arrowverse's 'Crisis on Infinite Earths'

Image zoom LORENZO AGIUS /The CW; Dean Buscher/The CW

This winter’s Arrowverse crossover is turning into quite the Smallville reunion.

EW has learned that Erica Durance is joining her former costar Tom Welling in reprising her Smallville role in The CW’s upcoming Arrowverse crossover, “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover. The actress will guest-star as Lois Lane in multiple episodes alongside Welling, who is slated to appear as Clark Kent for an unknown number of episodes. The crossover will reveal exactly what these two on-screen love-birds have been up to since the WB-CW drama signed off after 10 seasons in 2011.

While “Crisis” will mark Welling’s first appearance in The CW’s Arrowverse, the same can’t be said of Durance, who took over the role of Kara Zor-El’s (Melissa Benoist) mother Alura from Laura Benanti in Supergirl’s third season. As of right now, it’s unclear whether or not Durance will pull double duty in “Crisis.”

“It’s a bit Twilight Zone-y for me,” Durance told EW about stepping into the Superman mythos as Alura in 2018. “You come back and now all of a sudden I’m wearing the crest, and I’m from there, and I’m kind of embodying all of the things that I was never apart of in Smallville. It’s a little odd, just like talking about Clark’s name and this and that. And of course, it’s a completely different world and zone. Yeah, so it’s a bit of a laugh, but I’ve enjoyed it, and they’ve created such a nice story here.”

Of course, Durance isn’t the only Lois in the five-hour event: Elizabeth Tulloch, who made her debut as the intrepid Daily Planet reporter in last year’s “Elseworlds” event, is also returning for “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” which includes Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman. At the end of “Elseworlds,” Tulloch’s Lois and Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman got engaged and moved to Argo City (which is the last remnants of Krypton and where Durance’s Alura is) because Lois was pregnant. When we see them again in “Crisis,” we’ll also meet their newborn child.

So to recap: “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will include three Supermen (Welling, Hoechlin, and Legends‘ Brandon Routh as the Kingdom Come version), two Lois Lanes (Tulloch and Durance), and a baby.

Now, we’ll just sit here waiting patiently (read: praying and hoping) for the announcement that Smallville‘s Michael Rosenbaum is also returning as Lex Luthor in the crossover, because wouldn’t it be fun to see Rosenbaum square off with Jon Cryer’s Lex?

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off with Supergirl on Sunday, Dec. 8, followed by Batwoman on Monday, Dec. 9 and The Flash on Tuesday, Dec. 10. After the winter hiatus, the crossover resumes on Tuesday, Jan. 14 with Arrow at 8 p.m. and concludes with Legends of Tomorrow at 9 p.m.

