What to Watch on Thursday: The Last Days of Phil Hartman examines comedian's murder in ABC special

Return to Downton Abbey: A Grand Event

Image zoom Jaap Buitendijk/Focus Features

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

Why are audiences — celebrities included — so obsessed with Downton Abbey? What’s it really like inside the 100,000-square-feet, 300-room Highclere Castle where the show-turned-movie (in theaters Friday) films? We’ll get the answers to those questions and a lot more in this one-hour special hosted by Derek Hough, who travels to England and joins the cast for an inside look at the highly-anticipated sequel to the beloved series. —Gerrad Hall

The Last Days of Phil Hartman

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on ABC

In 1998, the world lost an icon of comedy when Saturday Night Live and NewsRadio star Phil Hartman was murdered by his wife, Brynn. Now, ABC News is turning its eye on Hartman’s life and legacy with this two-hour special, which digs into the actor’s career, family life, and tragic death. Featuring new interviews with Hartman’s friends, family, and collaborators, the special also includes rare home video footage and a previously unreleased interview with Hartman. “In my old age, I’ve come to realize just how precious everything is. I mean, anything can happen in this world,” the actor says in one clip. While one only need look to, say, Hartman’s many performances on The Simpsons for proof of his comedic genius, this special strives to reveal the soul behind the laughter. —Tyler Aquilina

What ELSE to Watch

9 p.m.

Big Brother — CBS

Chasing the Cure — TNT/TBS

Streaming

First Wives Club (series debut) — BET+

Bigger (series debut) — BET+

Mr. Mom — Vudu

Why Women Kill — CBS All Access

*times are ET and subject to change