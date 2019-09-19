Image zoom AMC

Watching things make it from script to screen is always exciting, and you will get a ringside seat to the process with a new Walking Dead video released by AMC.

The clip shows a full cast table read for The Walking Dead‘s season 10 premiere. In it, we see Josh McDermitt, Avi Nash, and Christian Serratos talking through a scene involving baby Coco as the rest of the cast and producers look on. We then see a portion of the final scene as it will appear in the episode.

Getting an early glimpse at the premiere as well as the process behind it is certainly cool enough, but then our eyes caught something else. Something that could be a major clue for what awaits in season 10. Look at the poster board behind the head of Avi Nash (who plays Siddiq). You will see some reference pictures for the premiere episode involving fire. No surprise there, as the very first exclusive season 10 image we released (and many more after) showed a raging fire. But look above those images and you will see something far more mysterious — a satellite.

What in the name of T-Dog are those multiple images of a satellite doing there? Is The Walking Dead heading to outer space? Will we finally get to see zombies in Zero-G? IS THIS WHERE RICK GRIMES WENT?!?

So many questions, and, unfortunately, so few answers, but check out the clip for yourself below and see if you can uncover any more clues as to what it all means. And also enjoy watching everyone smirk as Josh McDermitt channels Eugene at the table read. (Maybe Eugene is actually from outer space. It sure would explain a lot.)

The Walking Dead returns Oct. 6 on AMC. For more TWD scoop, follow me on Twitter @DaltonRoss.

Related content: