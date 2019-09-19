The Sinner season 3 debuts first puzzling teaser with Matt Bomer

The Sinner type TV Show Network USA Genre Drama,

Thriller

Now it’s Matt Bomer‘s turn to have a complete and total mental freakout.

The Sinner season 3 debuted the first look at Bomer in character for this new mystery. Appropriately, he has no idea what the heck is going on.

“Just tell me what happened,” he pleads. Guess it’s up to Bill Pullman‘s Det. Harry Ambrose to piece it all together. Let’s see if we can at least start his work for him.

Following the first two seasons which starred Jessica Biel and Carrie Coon, respectively, season 3 stars Bomer as Jamie, a model citizen of Dorchester. An expectant father, Jamie looks to Ambrose for support after an accident. This accident, it would appear, is a car crash that Ambrose investigates on the outskirts of town.

Chris Messina of HBO’s Sharp Objects and the forthcoming Birds of Prey DC movie will play one of Jamie’s college friends. According to a character description, “A surprise visit years later unexpectedly alters the course of their friendship and their lives.”

USA, which will premiere the new season in 2020, promises the story will be “the most dangerous and disturbing case” of Ambrose’s career — and that’s saying something for the guy who just investigated the case of a kid poisoning his parents after solving the case of a spur-of-the-moment beach killer.

Biel returns as an executive producer on The Sinner season 3, while Derek Simonds serves as showrunner.

