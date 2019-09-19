Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

It’s been an eventful week for comedian Shane Gillis. Last Thursday, it was announced he would be joining the cast of Saturday Night Live for its upcoming 45th season, alongside Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman. Mere hours later, Twitter users unearthed clips from his podcast where he used racist and homophobic slurs. By Monday, SNL had announced that it was firing Gillis before his first episode. But Gillis is still a working comedian of course, and on Wednesday night performed his first stand-up set in New York City since the drama began.

As reported by both Variety and USA Today, Gillis did not shy away from discussing his SNL saga in the set.

“Everybody’s been like, you can’t say s— and not expect consequences,” Gillis said, per Variety. “I’m fine with the consequences. I’m not arguing. F— it. But I do want everyone to know that I’ve been reading every one of my death threats in an Asian accent.”

According to Variety‘s earlier reporting, Gillis’ casting was a result of Lorne Michaels and the SNL team “actively looking to cast a comedian for its new season who would appeal to more conservative viewers.” In the Wednesday night set, Gillis also addressed notions of his possible affinity for President Donald Trump.

“As soon as they decide you’re a bad guy, you’re just alt-right now or something,” USA Today reported Gillis saying. “For real, though, I did not vote for Donald Trump. Look at me: I didn’t, but that was tough. His whole campaign was at me. ‘Are you a fat idiot?’ ‘Yeah dude, what’re we doing?'”

But Gillis added, “I don’t want you to think I’m too pro-Trump,” and joked, “I will say this: Of all the presidents I’ve been alive for, Trump would definitely be the funniest one to see get shot.”

Season 45 of SNL kicks off Sept. 28 with an episode hosted by Woody Harrelson.

