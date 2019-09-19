Wigs sing and queens fly in wild RuPaul's Drag Race UK trailer

Image zoom BBC Three

The British are coming (with singing wigs, levitating heels, and bedazzled facekinis) in the first teaser trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

With a set modeled after a classic English sitcom, the promo clip begins as a talking portrait of Mama RuPaul cautions audiences to “prepare for the ride of your life” in anticipation of her search for “the U.K.’s very first drag race superstar.”

Mama Ru's in search of the UK's very first drag race superstar. Prepare for the ride of your life!@BBCThree's #DragRaceUK lands Thursday 3rd October from 8pm. Only on iPlayer. pic.twitter.com/vF8UYVPl91 — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) September 19, 2019

The cozy living room set then transforms into a neon-lit dancefloor, as the 10 queens — one of which flaunts a wig endowed with sickening vocal abilities — throughout the preview to competing for the title groove, sashay, death-drop to Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love.”

Among the queens vying for the British crown are Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea, Cheryl Hole, Crystal, Divina de Campo, Gothy Kendoll, Scaredy Kat, Sum Ting Wong, Vinegar Strokes, and The Vivienne.

Image zoom World of Wonder for BBC Three

Judges for the upcoming international spin-off of the Emmy-winning American version of RuPaul’s Drag Race include returning panelist Michelle Visage, comedian Alan Carr, Girls Aloud superstar Cheryl, Oscar-nominated actor Andrew Garfield, fashion model and America’s Next Top Model judge Twiggy, Chewing Gum creator-star Michaela Coel, talk show legend Graham Norton, Spice Girls singer Geri Horner, and Game of Thrones‘ Maisie Williams, among others.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is set to premiere in Britain at 8 p.m. BST on BBC Three’s iPlayer, with a North American debut expected to be announced in the near future.

