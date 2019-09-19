Dress like Rachel Green with Ralph Lauren's Friends 25th anniversary collection

Image zoom NBC

Friends type TV Show Network NBC Genre Sitcom

While watching Friends (either for the first time or on your millionth rewatch, we don’t judge), have you ever been struck by the desire to dress like Rachel Green? Jennifer Aniston’s beloved character wasn’t just a trendsetter when it came to hairstyles — she also had an amazing fashion sense that took her all the way to the top in her job at Ralph Lauren.

Now in a wonderful, full-circle kind of way, the real-life Ralph Lauren fashion label is debuting a Friends-inspired collection for the 25th anniversary of the popular sitcom to honor Rachel’s fictitious career at the company. “The One Where They Wear Ralph Lauren” celebrates “25 years of the characters’ iconic style,” according to the company’s website, which already boasts a full spread of models showing off the line in classic Friends locations like Central Perk, Rachel and Monica’s (Courteney Cox) apartment balcony, and even on the orange couch in front of the fountain from the opening credits.

The Friends-themed capsule collection is launched in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and Bloomingdales. From blazers to skirts to sweaters to jackets, all the business-casual pieces are available to shop now.

This is just the latest collection to be modeled after Friends to celebrate the milestone anniversary this month. Earlier this summer, Pottery Barn announced a line of Friends-themed products including the infamous apothecary table. So now you can live and dress like you’re the seventh Friend. Dreams do come true!

Related content: