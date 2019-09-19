Tommy Shelby has nightmares about his enemies in Peaky Blinders season 5 trailer

Peaky Blinders type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Crime,

Drama

There’s no peace for Cillian Murphy’s gangster-politician Tommy Shelby in season 5 of Peaky Blinders — not even in his dreams, according to a just-released trailer for the upcoming episodes, which premiere Oct. 4 on Netflix.

Season 5 of the U.K. show finds the world world thrown into turmoil by the financial crash of 1929. When Shelby is approached by a charismatic politician with a bold vision for Britain, he realizes that his response will impact not only the future of his family but that of the entire nation.

In addition to Murphy, the new season 5 of Peaky Blinders stars returning cast members Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Finn Cole, Kate Phillips, Natasha O’Keeffe, Aidan Gillen, Jack Rowan, Charlie Murphy, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Harry Kirton, Packy Lee, Ned Dennehy, Ian Peck, and Benjamin Zephaniah.

New cast members include Sam Claflin (The Nightingale), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch, Split), Brian Gleeson (Phantom Thread), Kate Dickie (The Witch), Cosmo Jarvis (Lady Macbeth), Emmett J Scanlan (Butterfly), and Neil Maskell (Kill List), who plays Winston Churchill.

Watch the new trailer above.

Related content: