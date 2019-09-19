Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik to reunite in Fox comedy Carla

Image zoom CBS

If we can’t have them as Sheldon and Amy, at least we will have this: Fox has given a series commitment to a multi-camera sitcom that will reunite The Big Bang Theory stars Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik.

The popular duo will star in Carla, which is based on the U.K. series Miranda. Here’s the official logline from Warner Bros. TV, which will produce the comedy for Fox: “Carla (Bialik) is a 39-year-old woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that you cannot have everything you want — and still be happy, which is why she spent the money her parents set aside for her wedding to open a cat cafe in Louisville, Ky.”

Parsons and Bialik will also executive-produce the sitcom, which WBTV says was sold in a “highly competitive situation.”

“Carla is an unapologetically big, broad multi-cam with a strong female point of view, pushing the format in a way that will be distinctive,” said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn in a statement. “With the A+ creative team, our partners at Warner Bros., led by the inimitable Peter Roth, and BBC Studios, we think we have something truly special here.”

Parsons is currently in production on the Netflix movie The Boys in the Band, opposite Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, and Matt Bomer. It will drop in 2020.

Bialik earned four Emmy nominations and a SAG Award nomination during her run playing Amy on TBBT. After the show’s series finale, Bialik signed a multifaceted deal with Warner Bros. TV Group that includes a two-year production deal for her company Sad Clown Productions.

Related content: