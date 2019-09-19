'Pivot' over to Google to check out some hilarious Friends Easter eggs for 25th anniversary

Image zoom NBC

Imagine that you’re having a normal day, writing about Friends to celebrate the sitcom’s 25th anniversary, and so you Google search the name “Ross Geller” to look up a piece of information about David Schwimmer‘s character. Normally, his name would pop up, you’d find what you were looking for, and just move on with your day, right?

In the words of another Friends character, that experience couldn’t be any more different right now.

Go ahead and Google search the name “Ross Geller.” Look to the right side of your screen and you’ll notice a little couch icon placed next to the character’s name. Seems innocent enough. Now click that couch icon, and watch the screen shift diagonally while Ross screams, “Pivot!” Now click it again, and the screen shifts the other direction. Do it again, and Ross’ yelling gets more frantic. One more time, and you’ll end up with a ruined couch ripped in half, just like Ross did in the now classic season 5 episode, “The One with the Cop.” That couch cannot pivot anymore!

This hilarious hidden gem is just one of seven incredible Friends Easter eggs that Google has hidden in honor of the show’s milestone anniversary this month. And it isn’t just Ross who gets his own inside joke; every single Friends character has their own Google Easter egg.

If you search for Jennifer Aniston‘s “Rachel Green,” you’ll notice an illustration of the iconic haircut the character made famous back in the ’90s. If you click on the image, it takes you to the Google image search page for “The Rachel.”

If you type in “Joey Tribbiani” for Matt LeBlanc‘s character, you’ll see, appropriately, a slice of pizza next to the character’s name. Click on that and a whole feast fit for Joey pops up all over the screen. But before you can indulge in some heavy snacking, you can hear Joey shout, “Joey doesn’t share food!” and his arms sweep all that food off your screen. Should have seen that one coming!

Next, type in Lisa Kudrow‘s character, “Phoebe Buffay” (fun fact, this one also works with just “Phoebe”), and a guitar icon pops up next to her name. Not only are you treated to a performance of “Smelly Cat,” but an actual smelly cat starts walking around on your screen!

And that’s not the only famous Friends animal to get the Google treatment. If you type in “Chandler Bing” for Matthew Perry‘s character, you’ll see his iconic recliner next to his name. Click on that to recline the chair and the chick and the duck appear, quacking and squeaking and walking around on the bottom of the screen. They’ll continue to do so until you click on the recliner again.

Last of the squad but certainly not least, go ahead and type in the name of Courteney Cox‘s character “Monica Geller” and you’ll notice a bucket of soapy water. If you want to see her name get extra squeaky clean, enough to get Monica’s approval, click on that bucket. It will end up sparkling!

And thanks to a tip from Google itself, we know that there’s a fun bonus Easter egg if you type in the words “Friends glossary.” You’ll continue to get a seemingly limitless amount of words and phrases from the show if you keep searching that term, so go forth and brush up on all your favorite Friends inside jokes.

Thanks for helping us waste time in the most Friends-tastic way possible, Google!

