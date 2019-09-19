How big of a Friends fan are you? Take our ultimate trivia test to find out

J. Delvalle/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Twenty-five years after Friends first graced our screens, it’s time to find out how well you really know the show. Sure, we all familiar with the gang’s last names and maybe even their coffee orders, but what is Chandler Bing’s job? How many sisters does Joey have? And who was that Victoria’s Secret model with whom Chandler found himself trapped in an ATM vestibule?
Take the test and find out. We can already hear you cry, “Could this quiz BE any harder?”
Related content:
- Which friend from Friends are you?
- Here’s how the cast of Friends ended up in the fountain in the opening credits
- How the Friends costume designer created each character’s style
|type
|
|seasons
|
|episodes
|
|Genre
|Premiere
|
|Performers
|
|Network
|Complete Coverage
|Available For Streaming On
Comments