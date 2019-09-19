Friends cast members post Instagram tributes to celebrate 25th anniversary

Friends type TV Show Network NBC Genre Sitcom

They’ll be there for you … to thank you for being there for them. (It’s the new “they don’t know that we know they know we know.”)

In celebration of Friends‘ upcoming 25th anniversary — the beloved sitcom premiered on Sept. 22, 1994 — some of the cast posted on Instagram what appeared to be a coordinated tribute. Aside from Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry, who aren’t on the platform, the rest of the Friends cast posted the same photo, along with the sentence “Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago.” (The show premiered on a Thursday.)

From there, the actors took their posts in various directions. Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc all thanked the show’s dedicated fans, with Schwimmer saying, “We couldn’t have done it without you.” For Lisa Kudrow’s message, she said, “We might be in different places but we are connected.” And as LeBlanc put it, “Seems like yesterday.”

Both Kudrow and Cox called out Aniston’s lack of a social media presence with hilarious hashtags, but it’s also worth noting that this is only Schwimmer’s second Instagram post ever (his first was in 2018). It just goes to prove that he’s … a good friend. (Sorry.)

See all of their posts below:

