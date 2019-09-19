Is there a massive twist coming on American Horror Story: 1984?

Image zoom Kurt Iswarienko/FX

American Horror Story type TV Show Network FX Genre Horror

If you’re a regular viewer of FX’s American Horror Story, you should be fairly used to having the rug pulled out from under you. The series has a history of subverting expectations, which makes AHS: 1984 all the more suspicious.

This latest installment, about a group of campers stalked by a key-loving killer named Mr. Jingles, premiered Wednesday and was mainly shocking for how straightforward it seemed.

But it’s still quite possible for this show to start twisting like a pretzel, given how past seasons have gone. The two biggest examples are season 6, Roanoke, and season 8, Apocalypse.

Roanoke originally seemed like an Oxygen-style true-crime series, complete with staged recreations of an infamous haunted house. But then in episode 6, the series broke the fourth wall and became about the actors (and real-life people) involved in the series, reuniting in the Roanoke house for another reality series and progressively being killed.

Last year’s Apocalypse seemed to just be about the end of days but, by episode 3 it was clearly a sequel to the show’s third season, Coven. Then the series surprised again when it returned to season 1’s Murder House setting and characters.

So is AHS: 1984 preparing to blow our minds with another shocker? Or is the plan to surprise fans by NOT surprising them and delivering a fun Friday the 13th-style thrill ride?

Probably best to book an extended stay at Camp Redwood to find out.

