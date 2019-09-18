What to Watch on Wednesday: American Horror Story goes to camp for 1984 season premiere

Image zoom

America’s Got Talent

Image zoom Trae Patton/NBC

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

Season Finale

It’s all up to America to crown the champion of AGT‘s 14th season, which host Terry Crews will unveil on this live two-hour finale. With a roster of finalists including a 10-year-old opera singer, powerhouse youth choirs from Detroit and South Africa, and a blind, autistic pianist-singer, any choice will eliminate plenty of worthy contenders. But take heart: True, only one act will take home the $1 million prize, but the rest will live on in viral-video fame forever. —Tyler Aquilina

American Horror Story: 1984

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on FX

Season Premiere

FX, per usual, has divulged few details about the latest installment in the American Horror Story anthology — the network provided no episode description, not even a screener of the premiere for critics and journalists. But that’s okay, because what we do know is enough to make this, like so many in the series, a must-watch.

Starring Billie Lourd, Emma Roberts, Cody Fern, and Gus Kenworthy as a group of aerobics enthusiasts who get jobs as camp counselors, 1984, like all American Horror Story entries, takes a deadly turn when an escaped mental patient named Mr. Jingles turns his attention to them. Leslie Grossman, Matthew Morrison, and Angelica Ross — but not Sarah Paulson or Evan Peters — also star.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Big Brother — CBS

MasterChef (season finale) — Fox



9 p.m.

Guy’s Grocery Games (featuring California Firefighters) — Food Network

The Real Housewives of Dallas — Bravo

10 p.m.

Pearson (season finale) — USA

Streaming

Wu-Tang: An American Saga — Hulu

*times are ET and subject to change