HBO Max has already picked up The Boondocks reboot for two seasons and a special

While it has long been hinted by those involved in the initial run, it has finally been confirmed that the provocative Adult Swim animated series The Boondocks will be returning to television.

HBO Max announced Wednesday that they not only picked up two new seasons of the satirical show, centered on two young black brothers and their Granddad navigating suburban life, but that there will also be a 50-minute special.

The television show was initially adapted from a popular comic strip, and written by the comic’s creator Aaron McGruder. During the three-season run of the show under McGruder, it won critical acclaim for tackling topics like R. Kelly‘s statutory rape trial, eventually earning a Peabody Award in 2007. A fourth season of the show was made in 2014 without McGruder’s involvement, and interest proved to decline.

In recent years, the series has been remembered fondly for being ahead of the discourse on topics like homophobia in rap. The Boondocks is also famously anchored by Oscar winner Regina King, who voiced both Huey and Riley, while John Witherspoon (Friday) played Granddad.

“There’s a unique opportunity to revisit the world of The Boondocks and do it over again for today,” McGruder says in the announcement. “It’s crazy how different the times we live in are now—both politically and culturally—more than a decade past the original series and two decades past the original newspaper comic. There’s a lot to say and it should be fun.”

The Boondocks makes its return in Feb. 2020 on HBO Max.

