Jeff Probst reveals the men to watch on Survivor: Island of the Idols

Survivor type TV Show Network CBS Genre Reality

Season 39 of Survivor is just around the corner. Island of the Idols mentors Boston Rob Mariano and Sandra-Diaz Twine have already given us their take on the 20 new players, and host Jeff Probst has revealed the women to keep an eye on. Probst also mentioned a few of the fellas worth watching, and his first choice is the show’s first-ever contestant from north of the border.

“We have this guy from Canada, Tom Laidlaw,” says Probst. “A former professional hockey player. I think he’s 60. And built! He looks like he could still play hockey. He is so fit and he’s got this part of him where you shake his and you go, ‘Yeah, that’s a man.’ But he has this wisdom of [being] 60 years old that allows him to be like ‘I don’t have to be in charge. I don’t think this is right, but I’ll do it. I’ll tell you that I think it’s wrong but then I’m going to do it and be a supportive guy.’ I really like that quality.”

Probst’s second pick is fourth-grade teacher Tommy Sheehan, a player with a story he can use to help and inspire others. “He was bullied as a kid and he was unpopular and people picked on him,” notes Probst. “And part of the reason that he became a teacher is now he’s this tall, good-looking, very charming guy, and he wants to help young people during this phase of his life, and say, ‘You know what? You’re good enough as you are, man. And I know what you’re going through, and I’m going to help you get through it.’ Very likable guy.”

Image zoom Robert Voets/CBS (3)

If you’re looking for a wild child this season, you will find him in the form of Vince Mou. “There’s this guy Vince,” begins Probst, “who I will just say is one of the most unique people we have ever had on the show. He is truly a split personality, but it’s not because of a mental illness. It’s because he has two different ways that he behaves in the world, and he can switch from A to B as fast as he wants and people are either going to fall in love with him because he’s so peculiar, or be fascinated by him because of his peculiar nature.”

And it wouldn’t be a season of Survivor without a poker player. This time it will be Ronnie Bardah doing the double-dealing. “He really wanted to be on the show,” Probst says. “Really has something to prove. And like every poker player we’ve had, they haven’t closed the deal yet, but they do bring in an awareness and just have a way of looking at things that’s usually based in odds. And it’s usually based on picking up something and you’re the kind of guy who might, so, therefore, I will. And I like that because they tend to stir things up in the game.”

We’ll see how these four and the other six new men do when Survivor: Island of the Idols premieres Sept. 25 on CBS. In the meantime, watch the video above to see Probst talk about his picks for the men to watch this season, and follow me on Twitter @DaltonRoss for more scoop than you can possibly handle.

Related content: