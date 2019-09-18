Here's everything coming to Netflix in October 2019

Image zoom Ursula Coyote/AMC; Pop TV; François Duhamel/Netflix

Halloween is just around the corner and Netflix has drama, monsters, and Breaking Bad headed to their vast library in October.

And when we say Breaking Bad, we’re talking about the El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie — the one nobody knew about until Bob Odenkirk dropped the bomb that not only was there a movie happening but it was already in the can. Fans can follow fugitive Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) as he runs from his captors, the law, and his past on October 11.

If October is the month you dedicate to all things spooky, there are plenty of titles dropping all month long. Season 5 of Peaky Blinders, season two of Creeped Out, and Season three of Super Monsters debut on October 4 on the TV side. Films also premiering on the same day include Stephen King’s In The Tall Grass, and Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween.

Not everyone likes horror or so much of it, so Netflix has a wide variety of comedy options headed your way. The House of Flowers (La Casa De Las Flores) returns for its long-awaited second season on October 18, sans matriarch Virginia de la Mora. It was long questioned whether Veronica Castro was seriously not coming back for another season but it’s true, her character’s funeral is being teased as a big part of the Manolo Caro dramedy.

Carmen Sandiego has more adventures ahead with the animated series’ second season premiering October 1st, as does Nikki Glaser who has her comedy special Bangin’ out the same day.

The highly lauded Schitt’s Creek returns with its fifth season alongside the controversial Insatiable‘s second season on October 10. On October 18, Paul Rudd will debut his original comedy series Living With Yourself about a man who, while struggling with life and self-improvement, is replaced by a new and improved version of himself.

Jenny Slate’s comedy special Stage Fright promises to give fans a closer look at her life on October 22. And the Eddie Murphy-led remake of Dolemite is my Name arrives on October 25.

Check out the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in October below.

October 1

Carmen Sandiego: Season 2

Nikki Glaser: Bangin’

93 days

A.M.I.

Along Came a Spider

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Blow

Bring It On, Ghost: Season 1

Charlie’s Angels

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Cheese in the Trap: Season 1

Chicago Typewriter: Season 1

Crash

Exit Wounds

Good Burger

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Honey 2

House of the Witch

Lagos Real Fake Life

Men in Black II

Moms at War

No Reservations

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

One Direction: This Is Us

Payday

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

Scream 2

Senna

Signal: Season 1

Sin City

Sinister Circle

Supergirl

Superman Returns

Surf’s Up

The Bucket List

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Island

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Rugrats Movie

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Tomorrow with You: Season 1

Trainspotting

Troy

Tunnel: Season 1

Unaccompanied Minors

Walking Out

October 2

Living Undocumented

Ready to Mingle (Solteras)

Rotten: Season 2

October 3

Seis Manos

October 4

Big Mouth: Season 3

Creeped Out: Season 2

In the Tall Grass

Peaky Blinders: Season 5

Raising Dion

Super Monsters: Season 3

Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween

October 5

Legend Quest: Masters of Myth

October 7

Match! Tennis Juniors

The Water Diviner

October 8

Deon Cole: Cole Hearted

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween

October 9

After

Rhythm + Flow

October 10

Schitt’s Creek: Season 5

Ultramarine Magmell

October 11

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

The Forest of Love

Fractured

Haunted: Season 2

Insatiable: Season 2

La influencia

Plan Coeur: Season 2

The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2

October 12

Banlieusards

October 15

Dark Crimes

October 16

Ghosts of Sugar Land

Sinister 2

October 17

The Karate Kid

THE UNLISTED

October 18

The Yard (Avlu)

Baby: Season 2

Eli

Interior Design Masters

The House of Flowers: Season 2

The Laundromat

Living with Yourself

MeatEater: Season 8

Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali

Seventeen

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2

Tell Me Who I Am

Toon: Seasons 1-2

Unnatural Selection

Upstarts

October 19

Men in Black

October 21

Echo in the Canyon

Free Fire

October 22

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright

October 23

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

Dancing with the Birds

Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy

October 24

Daybreak

Revenge of Pontianak

October 25

A Tale of Love and Darkness

Assimilate

Brigada Costa del Sol

Brotherhood

Dolemite Is My Name

Greenhouse Academy: Season 3

The Kominsky Method: Season 2

Monzon

Nailed It! France (C’est du gâteau!)

Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!)

Prank Encounters

Rattlesnake

It Takes a Lunatic

October 28

A 3 Minute Hug

Little Miss Sumo

Shine On with Reese: Season 1

October 29

Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy

October 20

Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine

October 31

Kengan Ashura: Part ll

Nowhere Man

Raging Bull

