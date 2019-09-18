Here's everything coming to Netflix in October 2019

Halloween is just around the corner and Netflix has drama, monsters, and Breaking Bad headed to their vast library in October.
And when we say Breaking Bad, we’re talking about the El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie — the one nobody knew about until Bob Odenkirk dropped the bomb that not only was there a movie happening but it was already in the can. Fans can follow fugitive Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) as he runs from his captors, the law, and his past on October 11.
If October is the month you dedicate to all things spooky, there are plenty of titles dropping all month long. Season 5 of Peaky Blinders, season two of Creeped Out, and Season three of Super Monsters debut on October 4 on the TV side. Films also premiering on the same day include Stephen King’s In The Tall Grass, and Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween.
Not everyone likes horror or so much of it, so Netflix has a wide variety of comedy options headed your way. The House of Flowers (La Casa De Las Flores) returns for its long-awaited second season on October 18, sans matriarch Virginia de la Mora. It was long questioned whether Veronica Castro was seriously not coming back for another season but it’s true, her character’s funeral is being teased as a big part of the Manolo Caro dramedy.
Carmen Sandiego has more adventures ahead with the animated series’ second season premiering October 1st, as does Nikki Glaser who has her comedy special Bangin’ out the same day.
The highly lauded Schitt’s Creek returns with its fifth season alongside the controversial Insatiable‘s second season on October 10. On October 18, Paul Rudd will debut his original comedy series Living With Yourself about a man who, while struggling with life and self-improvement, is replaced by a new and improved version of himself.
Jenny Slate’s comedy special Stage Fright promises to give fans a closer look at her life on October 22. And the Eddie Murphy-led remake of Dolemite is my Name arrives on October 25.
Check out the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in October below.
October 1
Carmen Sandiego: Season 2
Nikki Glaser: Bangin’
93 days
A.M.I.
Along Came a Spider
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Blow
Bring It On, Ghost: Season 1
Charlie’s Angels
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
Cheese in the Trap: Season 1
Chicago Typewriter: Season 1
Crash
Exit Wounds
Good Burger
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Honey 2
House of the Witch
Lagos Real Fake Life
Men in Black II
Moms at War
No Reservations
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
One Direction: This Is Us
Payday
Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
Scream 2
Senna
Signal: Season 1
Sin City
Sinister Circle
Supergirl
Superman Returns
Surf’s Up
The Bucket List
The Flintstones
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
The Island
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Rugrats Movie
The Time Traveler’s Wife
Tomorrow with You: Season 1
Trainspotting
Troy
Tunnel: Season 1
Unaccompanied Minors
Walking Out
October 2
Living Undocumented
Ready to Mingle (Solteras)
Rotten: Season 2
October 3
Seis Manos
October 4
Big Mouth: Season 3
Creeped Out: Season 2
In the Tall Grass
Peaky Blinders: Season 5
Raising Dion
Super Monsters: Season 3
Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween
October 5
Legend Quest: Masters of Myth
October 7
Match! Tennis Juniors
The Water Diviner
October 8
Deon Cole: Cole Hearted
The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween
October 9
After
Rhythm + Flow
October 10
Schitt’s Creek: Season 5
Ultramarine Magmell
October 11
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
The Forest of Love
Fractured
Haunted: Season 2
Insatiable: Season 2
La influencia
Plan Coeur: Season 2
The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch
YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2
October 12
Banlieusards
October 15
Dark Crimes
October 16
Ghosts of Sugar Land
Sinister 2
October 17
The Karate Kid
THE UNLISTED
October 18
The Yard (Avlu)
Baby: Season 2
Eli
Interior Design Masters
The House of Flowers: Season 2
The Laundromat
Living with Yourself
MeatEater: Season 8
Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali
Seventeen
Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2
Tell Me Who I Am
Toon: Seasons 1-2
Unnatural Selection
Upstarts
October 19
Men in Black
October 21
Echo in the Canyon
Free Fire
October 22
Jenny Slate: Stage Fright
October 23
Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner
Dancing with the Birds
Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy
October 24
Daybreak
Revenge of Pontianak
October 25
A Tale of Love and Darkness
Assimilate
Brigada Costa del Sol
Brotherhood
Dolemite Is My Name
Greenhouse Academy: Season 3
The Kominsky Method: Season 2
Monzon
Nailed It! France (C’est du gâteau!)
Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!)
Prank Encounters
Rattlesnake
It Takes a Lunatic
October 28
A 3 Minute Hug
Little Miss Sumo
Shine On with Reese: Season 1
October 29
Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy
October 20
Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine
October 31
Kengan Ashura: Part ll
Nowhere Man
Raging Bull
Related content:
Comments