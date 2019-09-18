First look at Freeform's star-studded Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge behind-the-scenes special

Can’t make it to Disney World or Disneyland to see Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in person? Have no fear, Freeform is here!

EW has your exclusive first look at the network’s exciting behind-the-scenes special set at the new Star Wars theme park lands with the two-hour Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Adventure Awaits.

The TV special is hosted by Neil Patrick Harris and executive produced by Brad Lachman, featuring a star-studded roster of guests like Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland, The Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco, Key and Peele‘s Keegan-Michael Key, Jay Leno, Miles Brown, and more. The immersive and exclusive television event will allow audiences to explore the epic new lands and learn more about how this new planet of Batuu came to life. Plus, Walt Disney Imagineers and Disney Cast Members will share how they helped bring Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to life with fascinating insider details.

Airing later this month, the special will follow Harris as he meets up with Key for some laughs in Oga’s Cantina and takes a tour of Batuu. Hyland learns about the tensions between the First Order and the Resistance and creates her own droid at the Droid Depot. Leno will explore the new ride, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, inside and out, and Cuoco takes a special sneak peek inside the upcoming attraction, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

Image zoom Freeform/Richard Harbaugh

Check out our exclusive sneak peek at the TV special above now (along with some adorable photos of Hyland’s first meeting with Chewie that will make you extra jealous).

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened at Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim on May 31 and at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando on Aug. 29. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Adventure Awaits will premiere Sunday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. on Freeform.

