Lucious is back — and Cookie is not happy to see him.

Season 5 of Empire ended with Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) refusing to go on the run with Lucious (Terrence Howard), but six months later they’re reunited in an exclusive clip from the final season premiere.

“Our legacy is bigger than your marriage,” argues Andre (Trai Byers), who tricked his parents into meeting in an effort to save Empire (you know, the usual).

Speaking to EW recently, Henson said the sixth and final season finds Cookie looking to “save herself and love herself.” She added, “Everything has been about doing something for her family, for her husband, for her sons — when has Cookie ever done anything for her?”

But that does that mean things are over for the troubled couple? Henson teases that “the love is not lost, but the romance is.”

Watch the clip above to see the reunion — and Lucious’ hairy disguise to avoid being detected by law enforcement. Empire returns Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

