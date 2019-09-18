Breaking Bad movie coming to theaters

Jesse Pinkman isn’t just coming back to your television screen — he’s also headed to movie theaters.

Netflix announced on Wednesday that El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will play in a limited number of theaters from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13. The film also will begin streaming on Netflix at midnight PT on Oct. 11, and will later have a run on AMC, which aired the original Emmy-winning series. As you know by now, the film was filmed in secret and remains shrouded in mystery. What we do know: It follows meth-maker Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) after he escapes from Neo-Nazi captivity. “Jesse must come to terms with his past,” reads the logline, in order to forge some kind of future.”

Image zoom Ursula Coyote/AMC

Netflix recently released a minute-long teaser for El Camino, which features Jesse’s friend, Skinny Pete (Charles Baker, being questioned by the police about the whereabouts of Jesse. The streamer also has confirmed that Matt Jones, who played Badger — wasteoid buddy of Jesse and Skinny Pete will appear in the film, which was written and directed by Vince Gilligan,

Airing from 2008 to 2013, the beloved drug drama detailed the adventures of terminally ill chemistry teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and former student Jesse as they built a formidable meth empire.

Breaking Bad celebrated the 10th anniversary of its premiere last year, and Gilligan reunited with the cast in EW. Read what Paul, Cranston, and Gilligan revealed about Breaking Bad‘s pivotal moments.

Tickets for El Camino can be purchased at elcaminobreakingbadmovie.com.

