Schooled is about to get a lesson in Motownphilly.

R&B group Boyz II Men will appear in a season 2 episode of the ’90s-set ABC comedy, EW can exclusively reveal.

“The 90s were pretty cool for us — we were just talking about how that decade with music that was amazing (hip-hop/gangsta rap/R&B/grunge/boyband/pop),” group members Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris, and Shawn Stockman — seen in first look photos above and below (with Schooled star Brett Dier) — said in a statement to EW. “We had an incredible run during that time. The ’90s are now what the ’80s were and you can see it with all the resurgence of products, clothes, and electronics. There are so many great memories from that time.”

And they’ll be making more of those as they play themselves new season’s fourth episode titled “The Rudy-ing of Toby Murphy,” a reference to another 1990s staple, the Sean Astin football movie Rudy. Specifically related to Boyz II Men, though, Lainey (AJ Michalka) gets a “new female pal” at the encouragement of Principal Glascott (Tim Meadows), but when she gets tickets for them to a Boyz II Men concert, things don’t go according to plan.

Lainey might have the famed singers to blame for that. Morris, Morris, and Stockman say they got to have a hand in their story line, adding that they “had the opportunity to be in the writing sessions and collaborate.”

So will it be, uh, the end of the road for Lainey and her new friend as quickly as it started? Will it be hard to say goodbye (sorry)? You’ll have to wait until episode 4 of the Goldbergs spin-off to find out.

The Schooled season 2 premiere (“Dangerous Minds”) airs Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 8:30 p.m. ET, right after The Goldbergs and its tribute to National Lampoon’s Vacation.

