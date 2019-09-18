Arrow is bringing back Willa Holland's Thea for the final season

Fall TV Arrow type TV Show Network The CW Genre Superhero

The prodigal daughter is coming home to Arrow.

EW has confirmed that Willa Holland, who played Oliver Queen’s (Stephen Amell) sister Thea Queen (the best Queen), is returning for and will recur in the eighth and final season. TVLine broke the news.

Initially introduced as Oliver’s rebellious younger sibling, Holland’s Thea underwent one of the show’s biggest transformations and eventually joined the family business as the crimson bow-and-arrow wielding vigilante Speedy. In season 5, however, Holland decided to take a step back from the show, and her episode count was reduced. She eventually left the series midway through season 6 when Thea joined her on-again, off-again boyfriend Roy Harper (Colton Haynes) and Nyssa al Ghul (Katrina Law) on a mission to destroy all of the Lazarus Pits around the world.

As of right now, there are many questions about what Thea has been up to since she left Star City. As we learned in season 7 when Roy returned to Star City in 2019, Thea and Roy parted ways after she used a Lazarus Pit to resurrect him when the Thanatos Guild (remember them?) killed him. And she was nowhere to be found in season 7’s flash-forwards, which revealed Roy exiled himself to Lian Yu before Oliver’s son William (Ben Lewis) dragged him back to Star City, either.

Holland isn’t the only familiar face checking back in for the final season. Byron Mann, John Barrowman, Susanna Thompson, Colin Donnell, Rila Fukushima, and Josh Segarra will all put in appearances before the curtain falls on the Arrowverse show.

Arrow premieres Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 9 p.m. ET on the CW.

