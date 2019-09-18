American Horror Story: 1984 reveals character names in new posters

Image zoom Kurt Iswarienko/FX

American Horror Story type TV Show Network FX Genre Horror

It’s probably best not to get too attached to any of the employees of Camp Redwood.

FX has released a series of character posters ahead of tonight’s premiere of American Horror Story: 1984, the latest installment of the anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

1984 centers on a group of friends who work at the aforementioned camp and find their relaxing summer turned into a nightmare by a roaming serial killer.

As with every season of AHS, the plot and twists have all been kept highly secretive. In fact, many fans think the whole camp/serial killer plotline could be a ruse, a la season 6’s Roanoke reveal. So these characters may even reveal themselves to be something quite different than their initial appearance. Until that moment, though, please enjoy Billie Lourd’s wonderfully named Montana Duke and her Redwood campers.

THE COUNSELORS

Image zoom Kurt Iswarienko/FX

Image zoom Kurt Iswarienko/FX

Image zoom Kurt Iswarienko/FX

Image zoom Kurt Iswarienko/FX

THE EMPLOYEES

Image zoom Kurt Iswarienko/FX

Image zoom Kurt Iswarienko/FX

Image zoom Kurt Iswarienko/FX

Related content: