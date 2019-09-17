What to Watch on Tuesday: Proposals, tears, and breakups on the Bachelor in Paradise finale

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
Bachelor in Paradise
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
Season Finale
This is it. In the first part of this three-hour season finale, we’ll watch the four remaining couples spend one final night together in the fantasy suite and debate their possible futures together. There are proposals, tears, even breakups!
Then, the Paradise residents reunite in studio, where tensions are running high, especially between Christian and Jordan. And Blake and Caelynn come face to face again. Plus, baby news, and an update on John Paul Jones and Tayshia’s relationship since he told her goodbye when she broke up with him.
And if all of that wasn’t exciting enough, Chris Harrison reveals the next Bachelor. —Gerrad Hall
The Real Housewives of Orange County
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. Bravo
There’s drama in the O.C. … and Las Vegas … and Arizona this week. First, Gina meets with a new lawyer about her DUI; Braunwyn and Kelly head to Sin City, where Emily steps out of her comfort zone to dance in a show — a performance that was meant for her husband, but now is just attended by her friends and in-laws. And the ladies travel to a wellness resort in Arizona… and then Urgent Care after Kelly hit Shannon on the head. —Gerrad Hall
What Else to Watch
Streaming
The Last Kids on Earth (series debut) — Netflix
10 p.m.
Conan without Borders: Ghana — TBS
Tosh.0 (season premiere) — Comedy Central
Bring the Funny (season finale) — NBC
