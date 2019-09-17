Timothy Olyphant joins Fargo season 4

Fargo type TV Show Network FX Genre Drama,

The long-awaited Fargo season 4 just added another big name.

Deadwood and Justified star Timothy Olyphant has signed onto the FX series in a recurring role (a character named Dick “Deafy” Wickware).

Olyphant joins a cast led by Chris Rock and includes Jack Huston, Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw, Uzo Aduba, Jessie Buckley, Salvatore Esposito, Andrew Bird, Jeremie Harris, Gaetano Bruno, Anji White, Francesco Acquaroli, E’myri Crutchfield and Amber Midthunder.

Here’s an official description of the season:

“In 1950, at the end of two great American migrations — that of Southern Europeans from countries like Italy, who came to the US at the turn of the last century and settled in northern cities like New York, Chicago — and African Americans who left the south in great numbers to escape Jim Crow and moved to those same cities — you saw a collision of outsiders, all fighting for a piece of the American dream. In Kansas City, Missouri, two criminal syndicates have struck an uneasy peace. One Italian, one African American. Together they control an alternate economy — that of exploitation, graft and drugs. This too is the history of America. To cement their peace, the heads of both families have traded their youngest sons … Chris Rock plays the head of one family, a man who — in order to prosper — has surrendered his youngest boy to his enemy, and who must in turn raise his enemy’s son as his own. It’s an uneasy peace, but profitable. And then the head of the Kansas City mafia goes into the hospital for routine surgery and dies. And everything changes. It’s a story of immigration and assimilation, and the things we do for money. And as always, a story of basically decent people who are probably in over their heads. You know, Fargo.”

The latest season of the Emmy-winning crime anthology series begins production in Chicago this fall and will air on FX in 2020.

