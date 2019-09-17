Fall TV This Is Us type TV Show Network NBC Genre Drama

In a season of new faces, make room for another recognizable one.

This Is Us has cast Tim Matheson in a recurring role for season 4, 20th Century Fox TV, the studio that produces the show, has confirmed. The Animal House and West Wing alum will play Dave, the father of Rebecca (Mandy Moore), making his debut in the season 4 premiere, which airs Sept. 24. In the episode — which transports viewers back to the early days of the Pearson parents’ relationship in the early 70s — Rebecca introduces Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) to her parents. (Viewers have already met Rebecca’s mom, played by Elizabeth Perkins.)

Image zoom Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Producers are mum on dad for the moment but Moore previously hinted to EW. “Rebecca is a bit of a daddy’s girl. There are certain things that they don’t align on. But I think at the end of the day she really loves her father for who he is. He’s quite protective of her.” Asked how Vietnam War-veteran Jack might fare in that dinner, Ventimiglia noted, “I think Jack is someone who can hold his own. He’s not afraid of whatever company he’s in. He’s very respectful, but he’s going to have some obstacles. And they may have his own making.”

Matheson’s recent credits include The Affair, The Good Fight, and Hart of Dixie.

As referenced above, a parade of familiar faces will be joining the Pearson fold. The first trailer for season 4 gave a peek at characters played by Jennifer Morrison (Once Upon a Time), Omar Epps (House), M. Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense), Nick Wechsler (Revenge), and Asante Blackk and Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us), while Timothy Omundson (Pysch), Bahara Golestani (Animal Kingdom), Julian Silva (Queen of the South), and Auden Thornton (Bull) are also coming aboard.

Deadline first reported the news of Matheson’s casting.

Want more Fall TV Preview scoop? Get EW’s October issue for FREE on Apple News, or buy a copy now. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Related content: