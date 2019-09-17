Fall TV The Good Doctor type TV Show Network ABC Genre Medical,

The Good Doctor‘s second season ended with Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) taking a huge step: He asked Dr. Carly Lever (Jasika Nicole) out on a date. All summer long we’ve had to wait to find out what happened. Thankfully, our first substantial look at the couple’s night out has finally arrived.

In this exclusive clip from the ABC medical drama’s season 3 premiere, Shaun debriefs Dr. Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas) on his dinner with Carly. A flashback reveals that the titular doc tried to tell a joke during their meal; however, his attempt at humor didn’t land quite as successfully as he hoped it would. Curse those joke books he spent time studying! “I read six joke books and all I got was ‘he he he,'” a disappointed Shaun tells Claire. “It was a disaster.”

Sure, the joke may not have elicited the reaction he wanted, but there’s definitely reason to suspect that awkward moment didn’t doom their date. Remember, creator David Shore said season 3 was all about exploring Shaun’s love life. “We put Shaun in the role of caretaker, which I thought was interesting and fun to explore. Next year, we’re putting him in the role of suitor,” Shore told EW back in May.

The Good Doctor returns Monday, Sept. 23 at 10 p.m. on ABC.

