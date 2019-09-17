Netflix is getting Seinfeld. NBCUniversal is getting The Office. Hulu still has 30 Rock… for now. In the ongoing wars for total streaming domination, WarnerMedia’s upcoming platform has now nabbed another big get.

HBO Max landed the first-ever U.S. streaming rights to all 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory. That’s 279 episodes available for subscribers when the service launches in spring 2020.

“I am forever grateful to have been part of something as extraordinary as The Big Bang Theory,” series co-creator and executive producer Chuck Lorre said in a statement. “All of us—Bill Prady, Steven Molaro, Steve Holland, and the amazing writing staff, cast and crew—recognize that 12 seasons of laughter is a gift to be cherished. And now we are extremely excited that TBBT will be joining the HBO Max lineup and be available to both existing and future fans of the show. Laughter has legs!”

Image zoom Michael Yarish/CBS

In addition, TBS extended its agreement to continue airing the show through 2028.

The Big Bang Theory, which aired its final episode on CBS this past May after running since 2007, will join HBO Max’s still blossoming roster: Friends (which will soon leave Netflix for HBO Max), a Practical Magic prequel series, Doctor Who, the original The Office, a movie with Steven Soderbergh and Meryl Streep, and a series with Black Panther stars Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira, to name a few.

Plus, The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco is starring in a HBO Max original series, The Flight Attendant.

“Few shows define a generation and capture mainstream zeitgeist like The Big Bang Theory,” Robert Greenblatt, chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer, said. ”We’re thrilled that HBO Max will be the exclusive streaming home for this comedy juggernaut when we launch in the spring of 2020. This show has been a hit virtually around the globe, it’s one of the biggest shows on broadcast television of the last decade, and the fact that we get to bring it to a streaming platform for the first time in the U.S. is a coup for our new offering.”

