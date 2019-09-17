Selena Gomez's Living Undocumented Netflix series drops harrowing first trailer

Add Selena Gomez to the celebrities taking action in this hostile political climate.

Netflix picked up Living Undocumented, a new six-episode docuseries executive produced by the 27-year-old Revival songstress, and debuted the first trailer. The harrowing footage previews stories from eight undocumented families, who all agreed to sit down before the cameras, even as they face potential deportations.

“I chose to produce this series, Living Undocumented, because over the past few years, the word immigrant has seemingly become a negative word,” Gomez said in a statement to Deadline. “My hope is that the series can shed light on what it’s like to live in this country as an undocumented immigrant firsthand, from the courageous people who have chosen to share their stories.”

Since President Trump took the White House, as well as during his 2016 presidential campaign, he routinely demonizes immigrants—specifically Mexican immigrants—as his administration attacks immigration policy. This month, the Supreme Court allowed the administration to enforce rules to block most migrants in Mexico from receiving asylum.

“We don’t know what we need to do to just be given the simple luxury of living in our home,” says one subject in the trailer.

“I wasn’t blessed to be born in this country, but my heart is American,” says another.

Aaron Saidman, who produces Living Undocumented with Eli Holzman, said, “Living Undocumented is designed to illuminate one of the most important issues of our time. But rather than discussing this issue with only statistics and policy debates, we wanted viewers to hear directly from the immigrants themselves, in their own words, with all the power and emotion that these stories reflect.”

The docuseries will premiere on Netflix this Oct. 2.

Related content: