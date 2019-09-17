Sean Spicer suggests the DWTS judges lack Christ in since-deleted tweet

Fall TV Dancing With the Stars type TV Show Network ABC Genre Reality

Less than 24 hours after telling reporters that he hopes viewers “put politics aside” to enjoy his performances on Dancing with the Stars, Sean Spicer tweeted out a reminder that, yeah, he still can be the same polarizing man he was while serving as press secretary in the White House.

In a since-deleted tweet, Spicer on Tuesday responded to a show of support on social media by former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee by suggesting the DWTS judges lacked spirituality in their lives. How else to account for Spicer being the second-lowest scorer of the night?

“Clearly those judges are not going to be with me,” Spicer wrote. “Let’s send a message to #Hollywood that the of us who stand for #Christ won’t be discounted.”

The exchange on Twitter began with Huckabee encouraging viewers to “create an emotional meltdown in Hollyweird” by voting for Spicer to win DWTS. “Sean Spicer is a good guy and a brave sport to go on DWTS,” Huckabee wrote. “Let’s show him some love!”

One of Spicer’s followers captured his tweet before it was deleted.

After Monday’s premiere, Spicer told reporters that he’s grown accustomed to the backlash surrounding his casting but “I’ve been living this for a while. I expected it. We are where we are as a country. But if people can tune in and look at this diverse cast, [look at how] they are rooting for each other, how they are having a blast with each other for two hours, we can put every policy and politics aside. Rooting for different people, having fun, relax, then that’s what we should have more of. That’s why this show is such a great opportunity for people to tune in and see something that gives them a reprieve from everything else they see in their daily lives.”

Spicer’s salsa dance earned a 12 out of a possible 30. No one was eliminated on premiere night.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

