Schitt's Creek final season gets a premiere date

Image zoom Pop TV

Schitt's Creek type TV Show Network Pop TV Genre Comedy

Listen up, beybeys! The final season of Schitt’s Creek has an official premiere date, and we feel like that needs to be celebrated.

In a joint announcement on Tuesday morning, Pop TV and Canada’s CBC and CBC Gem all revealed season 6 will kick off Jan. 7. The news came with a teaser video tour of some of the most iconic locales in the town of Schitt’s Creek.

Of course, Netflix bingers in the U.S. are only now just getting access to season 5, which will bow on the platform this Oct. 10.

The final season of #SchittsCreek premieres January 7th at 9pm (9:30NT) on @CBC and CBC Gem. We'll see you then 💛 — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) September 17, 2019

Starring Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, and Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek went from reclusive comedy gem to North American obsession, thanks in part to the double season premieres: after premiering on Pop TV, the seasons would then get distribution on Netflix where a whole new audience was waiting to gobble up the episodes.

Now, it has Emmy nominations to suit its quality and popularity.

The series follows the aggressively posh Rose family at a time when they lose all their wealth and are forced to relocate to the rural Schitt’s Creek, a town father Johnny purchased as a gag gift for his son.

Dan, who co-created Schitt’s Creek with his own dad, Eugene, told EW he always knew season 6 would be the last. “In fact, I had thought it was going to be five. Then we were given the opportunity to do two more seasons, and I thought, ‘Okay, I can tell the end of this story in 28 episodes,'” he said. “I feel really confident that we’ve really mined everything we could. But the world doesn’t explode at the end of it. If there is something that comes up down the line that feels compelling enough to bring our troupe back together and continue to tell a story, so be it. I’m not one to lay down the iron fist and say, ‘This is it forever.’ This is just it for now.”

Season 6 wrapped production in June, marked by a thoughtful message from Dan.

“Don’t think my heart has ever felt more gratitude than it did last night,” he wrote. “Thank you to everyone who made this little show happen.”

Related content: