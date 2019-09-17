Sandra Oh praises SNL decision to fire new cast member Shane Gillis

By Tyler Aquilina
September 17, 2019 at 04:02 PM EDT
Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Fall TV

Saturday Night Live

type
  • TV Show
Network
Genre

Saturday Night Live rarely pleases everyone, and this week was no exception — but at least the show has Sandra Oh on its side.

After a tumultuous four days (was that all?), SNL fired new cast member Shane Gillis on Monday, following controversy over resurfaced videos and audio recordings that featured Gillis using racial and homophobic slurs. The Killing Eve star — and SNL host earlier this year — praised the decision in a pair of tweets Tuesday morning, decrying Gillis as a “LAZY ASS UNORIGINAL” and a “[purveyor] of racist homophobic content.”

Oh also congratulated SNL‘s other new cast additions, Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang, the latter of whom is the show’s first full-time cast member of Asian descent.

Other celebrities, however, came to Gillis’ defense on Twitter, with former SNL cast members Rob Schneider and Norm Macdonald tweeting their sympathies. Addressing Gillis, Macdonald wrote, “I can’t even imagine how you must feel. The work it takes to get that show and to have it snatched away by some guy who does ‘Spoken Bird’ poetry,” a reference to journalist Seth Simons, who raised awareness of Gillis’ past remarks.

Schneider also addressed Gillis directly, writing, “I am sorry that you had the misfortune of being a cast member during this era of cultural unforgiveness where comedic misfires are subject to the intolerable inquisition of those who never risked bombing on stage themselves.” In a later tweet, Schneider attempted to clarify his position, adding, “There’s a difference between exposing truths through Free Speech and just being ugly. It’s not okay to say racist things under the guise of comedy.”

Saturday Night Live returns for its 45th season Sept. 28 with Woody Harrelson hosting and Billie Eilish as musical guest.

Related content:

Saturday Night Live

The original late-night comedy sketch show from the one and only Lorne Michaels.
type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 44
episodes
  • 859
Rating
  • TV-14
Genre
Airs
  • Saturdays at 11:30pm
Premiere
  • 10/11/75
creator
Performers
Network
Complete Coverage
Available For Streaming On

Episode Recaps

Advertisement

Comments

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST