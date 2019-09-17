Sandra Oh praises SNL decision to fire new cast member Shane Gillis

Image zoom Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Saturday Night Live rarely pleases everyone, and this week was no exception — but at least the show has Sandra Oh on its side.

After a tumultuous four days (was that all?), SNL fired new cast member Shane Gillis on Monday, following controversy over resurfaced videos and audio recordings that featured Gillis using racial and homophobic slurs. The Killing Eve star — and SNL host earlier this year — praised the decision in a pair of tweets Tuesday morning, decrying Gillis as a “LAZY ASS UNORIGINAL” and a “[purveyor] of racist homophobic content.”

Glad 2 see @nbcsnl decision NOT legitimize/give platform 2 purveyors of racist homophobic content Risks? LAZY ASS UNORIGINAL — Sandra Oh (@IamSandraOh) September 17, 2019

A tad late/vetting ? But glad to see. Looking forward to watching @chloe-fineman and my man @bowenyang ! Congrats! — Sandra Oh (@IamSandraOh) September 17, 2019

Oh also congratulated SNL‘s other new cast additions, Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang, the latter of whom is the show’s first full-time cast member of Asian descent.

Other celebrities, however, came to Gillis’ defense on Twitter, with former SNL cast members Rob Schneider and Norm Macdonald tweeting their sympathies. Addressing Gillis, Macdonald wrote, “I can’t even imagine how you must feel. The work it takes to get that show and to have it snatched away by some guy who does ‘Spoken Bird’ poetry,” a reference to journalist Seth Simons, who raised awareness of Gillis’ past remarks.

of course you know, this means WAR. https://t.co/GMv8xNuvwx — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) September 17, 2019

@Shanemgillis Hey, Shane, I'm so sorry. I can't even imagine how you must feel. The work it takes to get that show and to have it snatched away by some guy who does "Spoken Bird" poetry. Unacceptable. Please DM me, pal, when you have a moment. I'm so sorry. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) September 16, 2019

Schneider also addressed Gillis directly, writing, “I am sorry that you had the misfortune of being a cast member during this era of cultural unforgiveness where comedic misfires are subject to the intolerable inquisition of those who never risked bombing on stage themselves.” In a later tweet, Schneider attempted to clarify his position, adding, “There’s a difference between exposing truths through Free Speech and just being ugly. It’s not okay to say racist things under the guise of comedy.”

Dear @Shanemgillis

As a former SNL cast member I am sorry that you had the misfortune of being a cast member during this era of cultural unforgiveness where comedic misfires are subject to the intolerable inquisition of those who never risked bombing on stage themselves. — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) September 16, 2019

Last thought on this @Shanemgillis

There’s a difference between exposing truths through Free Speech and just being ugly.

It’s not okay to say racist things under the guise of comedy. Just because you have a mic in your hand doesn’t make the racist things you say any less racist. — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) September 17, 2019

Saturday Night Live returns for its 45th season Sept. 28 with Woody Harrelson hosting and Billie Eilish as musical guest.

