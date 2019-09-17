Psych: The Movie sequel delayed until 2020, moves to NBCU streaming service

Image zoom Alan Zenuk/USA Network

The Carlton Lassiter-centric sequel to Psych: The Movie just received a cute Lassiter-centric title.

EW has confirmed that the long-awaited follow-up to the 2017 movie is indeed called Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, a loving nod to our favorite Santa Barbara policeman (Tim Omundson) who sat out of the first feature (save a touching cameo). Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see it because the movie will now debut on NBCU’s forthcoming streaming service Peacock, which launches April 2020 (Psych 2 was originally supposed to air in 2019). This move to Peacock doesn’t rule out the possibility that it could run on USA Network, where the show ran for eight seasons, at some point down the line.

Shortly after the news broke, star James Roday, who plays fake psychic detective Shawn Spencer, addressed the date and platform change on Twitter. “Hey Psych-os! This kinda stuff happens way above our pay grade but we still can’t wait for you to see our latest TIMfoolery and I don’t think it will cost you anything but a little bit more time….” the A Million Little Things star tweeted.

Hey Psych-os! This kinda stuff happens way above our pay grade but we still can't wait for you to see our latest TIMfoolery and I don't think it will cost you anything but a little bit more time…. 🙏🏽🥞🍍 https://t.co/EIy5W1TyXL — Ja🐘es Roday (@JamesRoday) September 17, 2019

Here’s the official synopsis for Shawn Spencer and Gus’ (Dulé Hill) highly anticipated reunion:

“Carlton Lassiter is ambushed on the job and left for dead. In a vintage Psych-style Hitchcockian nod, he begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic. Shawn and Gus return to Lassie’s side in Santa Barbara and are forced to navigate the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural. Separated from their new lives in San Francisco, our heroes find themselves unwelcome in their old stomping grounds as they secretly untangle a twisted case without the benefit of the police, their loved ones, or the quality sourdough bakeries of the Bay Area. What they uncover will change the course of their relationships forever.”

When EW spoke to Psych creator Steve Franks after the first movie aired, he said he hoped to include some of the cut Lassiter material from Psych: The Movie in the sequel.

“There’s some great, great stuff that took place in Santa Barbara, and movie two is certainly going to utilize some of those bits. The entire scenes, word-for-word, will be in the second movie,” said Franks. “The idea is that the second one would be the one that we would do to fully have everybody back together in the same room at the same time.”

Along with Roday, Hill, and Omundson, the movie will also feature the returns original Psych cast members Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, and Corbin Bernsen. Jimmi Simpson (Westworld) is set to reprise his role as the deceased Mary Lightly, and Joel McHale will make a special guest appearance as a mysterious character from Lassiter’s past.

