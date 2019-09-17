And the new star of The Bachelor is…

Image zoom Den Belitsky/Getty Images; John Fleenor/ABC

Welp, here we are again, rose lovers. Though we had a perfectly good Bachelor candidate just ready to light up our worlds with his smile, executive producer Mike Fleiss (along with Warner Bros. and ABC) chose to go with the safer, whiter (whitest?) choice: Peter Weber.

Bachelor Nation overlord Chris Harrison made the announcement during Tuesday’s Bachelor in Paradise finale. (Though, honestly, it wasn’t much of a secret to anyone with internet access.) “I feel so grateful right now just to have this opportunity,” said Weber. “This is life-changing.”

So what do we know about Pilot Pete? Well, he grew up about five minutes from the Bachelor mansion, and says he used to try to sneak onto the grounds when he was a teenager. (Who feels old?) But his biggest claim to fame is that during his time on The Bachelorette, he and Hannah Brown had sex in a rustic Greek windmill somewhere between two and four times, according to Hannah herself.

On a less salacious note, we also know that Pete is a pilot for Delta Airlines, he has a cute little brother named Jack, he speaks Spanish and is half-Cuban (on his mother’s side), and his parents — Barbara and Peter Sr. — are totally adorable. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Everyone in this family looks like they were carved out of cream cheese.

He’s also active with Seed to Mountain Ministries, an organization that empowers “women and children around the globe to move mountains for positive social change.” As disappointed as I am that the show did not choose Mike Johnson to be the Bachelor, I will say that Peter seems like a nice dude, and all the other guys on Hannah’s season appeared to love him. (Plus, it seems like Mike is handling the rejection just fine.) We all know that the key to a successful season of The Bachelor doesn’t rest with the Bachelor himself — it’s all about the women. If producers offset Peter’s bland appeal by stacking the cast with crazy, we should be okay.

How are you feeling about Peter as the Bachelor, rose lovers? Post your thoughts below, and I’ll see you back here in January.

Season 24 of The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

