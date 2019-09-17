First look: MasterChef celebrates 200th episode with season 10 finale party

Image zoom FOX

Hitting 200 episodes of MasterChef means it’s time for some cake.

The Fox cooking competition series is celebrating a major milestone with its two-part season 10 finale this week, and EW has an exclusive first look. The festivities will reunite judges Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich, and Aaron Sanchez with former winners including season 9’s Gerron Hurt, season 8’s Dino Angelo Luciano, season 7’s Shaun O’Neale, and season 1’s Whitney Miller. From cake cutting to toasting with champagne, everyone will be in good spirits as they look back on a decade of entertaining foodie fans.

“Ten years on the air, 200 episodes,” Bastianich says in a behind-the-scenes video. “MasterChef is the documentation of foodie-ism in America.”

So why has MasterChef lasted as long as it has, reaching a marker so rare for television shows? According to Ramsay, it’s “because it’s a game-changer.”

“Anyone who enjoys food can tune into MasterChef and learn something,” the host, judge, and executive producer says. “It takes amateur cooks with a passion and a desire to become the very best, we mentor them, we put them through the mill, and we produce talent.”

Check out the exclusive video below.

In the two-hour finale, the top three cooks will return from their hometowns after a whirlwind trip across the pond to tackle their final dishes. They must execute a superior three-course meal for the judges, and only one will win the title of MasterChef, an opportunity to learn hands-on in each of the judges’ restaurants, and the $250,000 grand prize. The finale airs Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

