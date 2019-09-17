Watch Mariah Carey (and her 8-year-old twins) sing the mixed-ish theme song

Fall TV Mixed-ish type TV Show Network ABC Genre Sitcom

Mariah Carey has made the mixed-ish theme song a family affair.

The legendary performer enlisted her 8-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, to help her sing the theme song for the upcoming ABC comedy, which is a spin-off of black-ish and premieres Sept. 24.

The trio are seen in a music video released Tuesday evening. The video also features the cast (including Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tika Sumpter, Gary Cole, and Arica Himmel) singing along to the theme, which is titled “In the Mix.”

And it appears Carey’s involvement with mixed-ish — which follows Himmel as a young Rainbow, the character played by Tracee Ellis Ross on black-ish — may not be limited to singing over the opening credits.

“She’s wanting to do an episode, so hopefully that can work,” executive producer Karin Gist teased in August of Carey possibly guest-starring on the comedy.

As for the series as a whole, Gist tells EW that it’s a “fish out of water” story.

“We’re telling a story about identity and trying to figure yourself out when you don’t really know where you fit in,” she explains in EW’s Fall TV Preview issue.

Want more Fall TV Preview scoop? Get EW’s October issue for FREE on Apple News, or buy a copy now. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Related content: