Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek undergoing further chemotherapy treatments amid cancer battle

Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has suffered a set-back in his battle against stage four pancreatic cancer. Trebek told Good Morning America on Tuesday that he will be undergoing another round of chemotherapy, admitting it may have been “overoptimistic” to think he had finished with the treatment so soon.

“I was doing so well. And my numbers went down to the equivalent of a normal human being who does not have pancreatic cancer,” he said on the ABC morning show. “So we were all very optimistic. And they said, ‘Good, we’re gonna stop chemo, we’ll start you on immunotherapy. I lost about 12 pounds in a week. And my numbers went sky high, much higher than they were when I was first diagnosed. So, the doctors have decided that I have to undergo chemo again and that’s what I’m doing.”

Trebek returned to work on the popular game show’s 36th season in late August when he announced he was done with chemotherapy. While on Good Morning America, Trebek explained that the illness has caused him excruciating pain, at times, fatigue, and depression — but he has no plans to stop hosting Jeopardy.

A representative from Sony tells EW in a statement, “There are no changes to the tape/production schedule for this season.”

He remains optimistic about his recovery in an official YouTube video, and asks that fans keep him in their thoughts and prayers.

