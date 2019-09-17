Dancing With the Stars' Sean Spicer hopes viewers 'put politics aside' to watch him dance

His neon green shirt might have attracted the wrong kind of attention but Sean Spicer hopes people can look beyond politics and policy to enjoy this season of Dancing With the Stars.

“What backlash?” the former press secretary joked after the show when asked about his joining the show. “I’ve been living this for a while. I expected it. We are where we are as a country. But if people can tune in and look at this diverse cast, [look at how] they are rooting for each other, how they are having a blast with each other for two hours, we can put every policy and politics aside. Rooting for different people, having fun, relax, than that’s what we should have more of. That’s why this show is such a great opportunity for people to tune in and see something that gives them a reprieve from everything else they see in their daily lives.”

Spicer, who finished in second to last place on Monday with 12 out of a possible 30 points, admitted to reporters that he was taken back by his costume. He performed a salsa with his partner Lindsay Arnold in a lime green shirt and snug, white pants. “I don’t think I’ve ever done lime green, I don’t think I’ve ever had an open chest in my life,” Spicer admitted. “So between the song, [playing] the bongos, the shirt … this was a combination of things, I never thought were possible in my world. Ever. It was a very slow evolution to come to terms with.”

When asked if he expected a critique or two from President Trump, Spicer quipped, “I hope not. What is [he] going to say? I will critique it! It [the shirt] is hot and flammable. At some point I may burst into flames.”

Spicer had lots of positive things to say about his fellow competitors. “Everybody is in it for each other … the pros, the crew, the cast. Everybody wants you to do well. Your competition is yourself. I want James Van Der Beek and Sailor Brinkley-Cook and everyone else to do great. I’ll worry about myself. I was so excited to see so many of those people nail it tonight. They were all doing phenomenal. That’s what is so great about the show. We can all root for each other. We can care about each other. I’ve been so honored to be a part of it.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

