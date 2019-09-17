Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars talk the return of the Jimmy Jab Games and more season 7 teasers

We’re incredibly pumped for Brooklyn Nine-Nine to come back this fall, or as Holt would say, “I possess neutral-to-warm feelings about this particular television show but its impending return fills me with certain emotions resembling enthusiasm.”

EW’s Patrick Gomez managed to get a few teasers for the forthcoming seventh season at NBC’s Comedy Starts Here party on Monday night. He spoke to stars Andre Braugher, Joe Lo Truglio, and Terry Crews about what we can expect from the upcoming installment.

Truglio revealed that the Jimmy Jab Games will return; the office game popped up in an episode of the same name during season 2, in which the gang competed in ill-advised challenges like eating expired Chinese food. It ended with Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero) claiming victory, so it will be interesting to see who ends up winning (and losing) next time around.

And of course, it wouldn’t be Brooklyn Nine-Nine without animals playing a role in the show. All Truglio can reveal is that “we have more animals this season,” but if Cheddar the corgi’s role is any indication, the series will take the arc to great heights.

Lastly, Truglio said “we’re hoping to have a heist,” which could indicate the return of the annual Halloween Heist episode that is the highlight of previous B99 seasons, so stay tuned for that.

Additionally, Crews talked more about the “complete role reversal” that is teased at the end of last season when Braugher’s Holt is demoted thanks to his arch-nemesis Madeline Wunch (Kyra Sedgwick).

“Andre Braugher is an officer, he’s not a captain. I am the lieutenant, I am in his office. It’s so bizarre, I still don’t feel like it’s mine,” Crews told EW about his character, Terry Jeffords. “We love to turn things on its ear. It’s so wild because we’re all changing and growing.”

