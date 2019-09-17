Image zoom AMC

Before you hop in El Camino, check out who’s also along for the ride: Badger.

Matt Jones will return as Jesse’s burn-out bud Badger in El Camino: A Breaking Bad movie, Netflix has confirmed. The film, which will be released on Oct. 11, was shot in secret. Little is known about the movie, other than that it focuses on tortured meth-maker Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) in the aftermath of his escape from Neo-Nazi captivity. According to the logline, “Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future.”

Last month, Netflix released a minute-long teaser for El Camino, which focused on another member of Jesse’s posse: Skinny Pete (Charles Baker). Skinny Pete was seen being questioned by the police about the whereabouts of his friend, and he told his interrogators: “I have no idea where he is. Don’t know where he’s headed either. North, south, east, west, Mexico, the moon — I don’t have a clue. But yo, even if I did, I wouldn’t tell you.”

Jones appeared in a dozen episodes of Breaking Bad, the beloved Emmy-winning drama that ran from 2008 to 2013 and chronicled the adventures of terminally ill chemistry teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston) as he joined forces one of his former students, Jesse, to build a meth empire. Jones, whose credits include NCIS and Mom, is a cast member of the new CBS sitcom Bob Hearts Abishola.

Written and directed by Vince Gilligan, El Camino is sure to feature other Breaking Bad vets, though details have been kept under wraps. Walt is an obvious choice in flashback form (given his death in the finale), but Cranston has been cagey about his possible participation in the film.

Breaking Bad celebrated the 10th anniversary of its premiere last year, and Gilligan reunited with the cast in EW. Read what Paul, Cranston, and Gilligan revealed about Breaking Bad‘s pivotal moments.

