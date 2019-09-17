Image zoom Quantrell Colbert/The CW

If looks could kill, Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III) would be a free man in this exclusive new image from Black Lightning season 3.

At the end of The CW superhero drama’s second season, Black Lightning (Cress Williams) and his vengeance-seeking daughter Lightning (China Anne McClain) defeated Freeland kingpin in a long-awaited penthouse brawl. Tobias, though, wasn’t sent to just any jail after his fall. No, he was imprisoned in the Pit, a black-site prison, because he was classified as a metahuman threat to national security. And the Pit is exactly where we find him at the beginning of season 3, as you can see in the new photo above that shows a shackled, imprisoned, and unkempt Tobias scowling at the metahuman Issa (Myles Truit), who was revealed to be alive in the season 2 finale.

“He’s in what they call solitary confinement,” Marvin “Krondon” Jones III tells EW. “There’s a whole new layer that’s been added to the character. There’s a whole new dynamic being added.”

Although Jones couldn’t share why Issa, of all people, is visiting the crime boss, the actor did open up about how much he’s enjoying exploring his character in this new environment. “We’ve been having fun for the first two seasons and wreaking a lot of mayhem, but it’s good to change it up a little bit for just me and my character play,” Jones tells EW. “At the same time, it’s also very humbling and sort of depressing, to be honest, getting to a point where you’re on top of the world — you have everything going for you, you’re in possession of the briefcase — and then to end up getting zapped by Lightning at the end. [With] what my fate ended up [being] in the last episode, I’ve had a lot to think about — about the things that I’ve done and the karma that entails with that. But we shall see the conclusion the mind comes to for season 3.”

Tobias may be down, but don’t count him out. “A person like Tobias is so resilient,” says Jones. “If you take one strength from him, he’s going to find another strength. If you take one thing, he’s going to find another thing to utilized and manipulate to his advantage.”

Black Lightning returns Monday, Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. on The CW.

