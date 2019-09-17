Queer Eye invades the NSFW Big Mouth season 3 trailer

Big Mouth type TV Show

Nothing is off limits for the Fab Five. Not even Big Mouth.

The new season 3 trailer for Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg’s animated adult Netflix comedy brings Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, and Karamo Brown into the world of puberty horrors.

Their next makeover target? Coach Steve, who’s living on the S.S. Diaper Barge and using one brush for literally all his body parts. Van Ness has the appropriate response: “Jesus in my vagina, that poor brush.”

Big Mouth‘s season 3 trailer also flaunts new voice talent, including Ali Wong as a pansexual classmate who makes everyone question their sexuality, and Thandie Newton as Missy’s new Hormone Monstress.

In other highlights, the boys rank the girls in their school by hotness, the girls retaliate, Andrew finds himself uncomfortably attracted to his cousin, and (praise the Hormone gods) Matthew seemingly finds love.

Kroll returns to voice roles with John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, and Jenny Slate.

Season 3 of Big Mouth, which received a three-season renewal in June and will likely outlive us all, premieres Oct. 4 on Netflix.

