This September is a big month for WB’s most storied pop culture properties. Friends, as we should all know by now, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and Sunday, Sept. 22 marks the actual date of the show’s original premiere all those years ago. The day before, on Saturday Sept. 21, DC Entertainment marks its annual “Batman Day” celebration. That day comes every year, but this year has added gravitas since 2019 is actually the 80th anniversary of Batman’s first appearance.

So what better way to celebrate those two simultaneous birthdays than to combine them? That’s exactly what happens in the exclusive video above, as Batman’s superhero comrades throw him a Friends-style birthday party — complete with an orange couch, his name written in the Friends font emblazoned on a cake, and most importantly of all, a very specific rendition of “Smelly Cat.”

Watch the video above, and stay tuned to EW.com for continuing coverage of Friends‘ legacy and Batman’s future.

