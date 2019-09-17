Arsenio Hall has a Smart & Classy standup special coming to Netflix

Arsenio Hall just announced he has a standup special making its way to Netflix next month.

“I’m so excited, and I just can’t hide it,” the comedian and former late-night host said Tuesday on Twitter while announcing the new special, titled Smart & Classy.

Image zoom Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

In the special, Hall will cover drugs, and the current political climate, with firsthand insight into the current president given the comedian is a past Celebrity Apprentice winner.

It’s not coming on till October 29th, but I can’t wait any longer to tell you. “I’m so excited, and I just can’t hide it”. My first @NetflixIsAJoke standup special! #standupcomedy 😂@netflix 📺 🎤 #smartandclassy pic.twitter.com/f0LI9RSIZ5 — Arsenio Hall (@ArsenioHall) September 17, 2019

His material will also tackle the upcoming Coming to America sequel, though by now he is in good company with the announcements that actors including James Earl Jones and Paul Bates will join Leslie Jones, Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan, and rapper Rick Ross.

Coming to theaters next December, the Coming to America sequel will, most importantly, pair Hall with Eddie Murphy again, who is planning his own return to standup in 2020.

Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy will premiere Oct. 29, 2019 on Netflix.

Related content: