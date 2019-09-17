American Gods type TV Show Network Starz Genre Drama,

Fantasy

Vikings apparently love death metal.

In the latest casting for American Gods season 3, rocker Marilyn Manson joins the next batch of episodes in the role of Johan Wengren, Starz revealed Tuesday.

Johan is the lead singer of a Viking death metal group called Blood Death, which acts as a source of power for Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane). Manson will recur for four episodes in season 3.



American Gods follows a war between the Old Gods (deities of myth) and the New Gods (beings of modernity like Tech Boy and New Media), and the man, Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle), caught in the thick of it.

After a few showrunner changes between seasons 1 and 2, Starz renewed the series, based on Neil Gaiman’s fantasy novel, for a third season under showrunner Chic Eglee.

In a statement on Manson’s casting, Eglee told Deadline, “As a long-time admirer of his estimable talent as an author, artist, musician and actor, it is dope indeed to be working with Mr. Manson in Season 3 of American Gods.”

He added, “Bringing his specific energy, wit and boundless enthusiasm for all-things-Neil Gaiman to the role of Johan, a Norse ‘berserker’ in service to Odin, his performance promises to be disturbing, original, and uniquely entertaining.”

Manson recently landed a guest-starring role on HBO’s The New Pope. Though, no word yet as to whether he, too, will be rocking a speedo on a beach.

