The Rookie (TV series) type TV Show Network ABC Genre Crime

An independent investigation involving numerous cast and crew members of The Rookie has absolved the accused of wrongdoing.

Earlier this summer, actress Afton Williamson shocked fans of the ABC series by announcing she would not be returning for the second season, having chosen to exit and alleging “racial discrimination” and “bullying” on set. Now, Entertainment One, the show’s production company, has concluded its independent investigation of the allegations.

Williamson claimed in an Instagram post that she experienced “Racial Discrimination/Racially Charged inappropriate comments from the hair department and bullying from Executive Producers. During the Season, it continued along with Sexual Harassment from a recurring guest star and the racist commentary & bullying from the Hair Dept. escalated into sexual assault at our wrap party.” She also claimed that she had reported these issues to showrunner Alexi Hawley, but that sufficient HR protocol was not followed in reporting the incidents.

On Tuesday, eOne released a statement describing its findings into the allegations after an investigation that included nearly 400 hours of interviews and review of evidence, which included video. “As a result of the independent investigation, we have concluded that those identified in Ms. Williamson’s allegations did not conduct themselves in an unlawful manner or demonstrate behavior inappropriate for the workplace,” the statement reads. “It was also concluded that the executive producers, including showrunner Alexi Hawley, addressed matters of which they were made aware promptly and in a fair and reasonable manner.”

eOne’s statement also acknowledged the inherent issue of perception in the findings. “We recognize and respect that as individuals, the lens through which we view situations, interactions and comments, can differ based on our experiences and perspectives,” a company spokesperson wrote. “As such, we regret that Ms. Williamson’s time on the series was not a positive one for her, and we respect her decision to move on to other projects.”

The statement concluded by pledging a commitment to a safe and respectful work environment and stressing that the investigator’s report will not be released publicly due to privacy concerns.

Williamson did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

