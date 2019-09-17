ABC political commentator Cokie Roberts dies at 75

ABC’s pioneer journalist and longtime political commentator Cokie Roberts has died of complications from breast cancer. She was 75.

“Cokie Roberts will be dearly missed,” said ABC News President James Goldston, as reported by ABC News. “Cokie’s kindness, generosity, sharp intellect and thoughtful take on the big issues of the day made ABC a better place and all of us better journalists.”

Image zoom Heidi Gutman/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Roberts was best known for her routine appearance on This Week with George Stephanopoulos. She also was a regular commentator for ABC News and contributed to National Public Radio. The Louisiana-born journalist got her name from her brother Tommy who could not pronounce her birth name Corinne. She was born into politics: her father and mother were Democratic Congressmen.

Roberts was “a true pioneer for women in journalism,” Goldston told ABC News, “well-regarded for her insightful analysis of politics and policy in Washington, D.C., countless newsmaking interviews, and, notably, her unwavering support for generations of young women — and men — who would follow in her footsteps.”

She is survived by fellow journalist Steven Roberts and her children, Lee and Rebecca.

Related content: